8 months ago
TABLE-Starts Proceed Investment -6 MTH results
December 15, 2016 / 6:53 AM / 8 months ago

TABLE-Starts Proceed Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) 
Starts Proceed Investment Corp 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Oct 31, 2016  ended Apr 30, 2016     to Apr 30, 2017     to Oct 31, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    2.25                2.24                2.98                3.01
                       (+0.3 pct )         (+0.8 pct )        (+32.9 pct )         (+0.7 pct )
  Net                      730 mln             713 mln                1.08                1.07
                       (+2.4 pct )         (+1.7 pct )        (+47.7 pct )         (-1.2 pct )
  Div                    4,204 yen           4,104 yen           4,200 yen           4,150 yen

