TABLE-Starts Proceed Investment -6 MTH results

Dec 15 (Reuters) Starts Proceed Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Oct 31, 2016 ended Apr 30, 2016 to Apr 30, 2017 to Oct 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 2.25 2.24 2.98 3.01 (+0.3 pct ) (+0.8 pct ) (+32.9 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) Net 730 mln 713 mln 1.08 1.07 (+2.4 pct ) (+1.7 pct ) (+47.7 pct ) (-1.2 pct ) Div 4,204 yen 4,104 yen 4,200 yen 4,150 yen