Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hanmi Semiconductor Co Ltd :

* Says it signs 2.56 billion won contract with Powertech Semiconductor(Xi'an) Co., Ltd which is located in China, to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipments

* Says the contract period from Dec. 15 to Jan. 31, 2017

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/MEB3I4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)