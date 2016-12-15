TABLE-Ichigo Office Reit Investment -6 MTH results

Dec 15 (Reuters) Ichigo Office Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Oct 31, 2016 ended Apr 30, 2016 to Apr 30, 2017 to Oct 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.09 6.68 7.25 7.33 (+6.1 pct ) (+6.9 pct ) (+2.2 pct ) (+1.2 pct ) Net 2.46 2.48 2.56 2.59 (-0.8 pct ) (+33.9 pct ) (+3.8 pct ) (+1.3 pct ) Div 1,904 yen 1,740 yen 1,910 yen 1,920 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8975.T