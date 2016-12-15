BRIEF-Song Shang Electronics to issue convertible corporate bonds of T$250 mln

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Song Shang Electronics :
* Says it will issue the 2nd series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds worth T$150 million and 3rd series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$100 million
* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds
* Maturity period of three years and coupon rate is 0 percent for the bonds
* Proceeds to be used for bank loan repayment and operating funds enrichment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5mRcEW
