8 months ago
BRIEF-Song Shang Electronics to issue convertible corporate bonds of T$250 mln
December 15, 2016 / 10:07 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Song Shang Electronics to issue convertible corporate bonds of T$250 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Song Shang Electronics :

* Says it will issue the 2nd series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds worth T$150 million and 3rd series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$100 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of three years and coupon rate is 0 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used for bank loan repayment and operating funds enrichment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5mRcEW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

