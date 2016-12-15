TABLE-Delinquency rates rose at 5 major U.S. banks in November

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Delinquency rates rose at five major U.S. banks and credit card companies in November, and remained unchanged at one, American Express Co. Charge-offs rose at four companies, fell at JPMorgan Chase and remained unchanged at American Express. Net charge off rate Delinquency Rate Nov 2016 Oct 2016 Nov 2016 Oct 2016 JPMorgan Chase 2.12 2.13 1.17 1.15 American Express 1.50* 1.50 1.10* 1.10 Bank of America 2.42 2.39 1.58 1.55 Capital One 4.78 4.31 4.00 3.91 Discover Financial 1.88 1.83 1.60 1.57 Citigroup 2.92 2.28 1.62 1.56 All figures are in percentages. *Consumer only (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)