FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
TABLE-Delinquency rates rose at 5 major U.S. banks in November
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 15, 2016 / 7:34 PM / 8 months ago

TABLE-Delinquency rates rose at 5 major U.S. banks in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Delinquency rates rose at five major U.S.
banks and credit card companies in November, and remained
unchanged at one, American Express Co.
    Charge-offs rose at four companies, fell at JPMorgan Chase
 and remained unchanged at American Express.
    
                       Net charge off rate  Delinquency Rate
                      Nov 2016   Oct 2016   Nov 2016  Oct 2016
   JPMorgan Chase       2.12       2.13       1.17      1.15
  American Express      1.50*      1.50      1.10*      1.10
   Bank of America      2.42       2.39       1.58      1.55
     Capital One        4.78       4.31       4.00      3.91
 Discover Financial     1.88       1.83       1.60      1.57
      Citigroup         2.92       2.28       1.62      1.56
 
    All figures are in percentages.
    *Consumer only

 (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.