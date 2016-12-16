FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2016 / 3:31 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Akatsuki updates Wealth Management's stock deal plan, changes in buyers and seller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Akatsuki Corp :

* Says Akatsuki Corp will sell 33 percent stake in Wealth Management Inc to ASK HOLDINGS and its top shareholder Toshihiro Hirosaki

* In the previous release disclosed on Oct. 17, it said its wholly owned unit, Capital Engine KK, would sell 33 percent stake in Wealth Management Inc to ASK PLANNING CENTER, INC.

* Says Akatsuki Corp and ASK HOLDINGS will hold 9.6 percent stake and 24.9 percent stake in Wealth Management Inc respectively, after the stock deal, effective Dec. 19

* Says the change of the seller is caused by dissolution of the former seller Capital Engine KK

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6ewWSa; goo.gl/vFynsD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
