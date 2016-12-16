FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Premier Investment -6 MTH results
December 16, 2016 / 6:26 AM / 8 months ago

TABLE-Premier Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) 
Premier Investment Company 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Oct 31, 2016  ended Apr 30, 2016     to Apr 30, 2017     to Oct 31, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    8.42                8.09                8.34                8.29
                       (+4.1 pct )         (+0.2 pct )         (-0.9 pct )         (-0.7 pct )
  Net                         3.34                3.24                3.23                3.18
                       (+2.9 pct )         (+3.8 pct )         (-3.3 pct )         (-1.5 pct )
  Div                    2,533 yen           2,460 yen           2,450 yen           2,450 yen

