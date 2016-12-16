TABLE-Premier Investment -6 MTH results

Dec 16 (Reuters) Premier Investment Company FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Oct 31, 2016 ended Apr 30, 2016 to Apr 30, 2017 to Oct 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 8.42 8.09 8.34 8.29 (+4.1 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) (-0.9 pct ) (-0.7 pct ) Net 3.34 3.24 3.23 3.18 (+2.9 pct ) (+3.8 pct ) (-3.3 pct ) (-1.5 pct ) Div 2,533 yen 2,460 yen 2,450 yen 2,450 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8956.T