TABLE-Tosei Reit Investment -6 MTH results

Dec 16 (Reuters) Tosei Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Oct 31, 2016 ended Apr 30, 2016 to Apr 30, 2017 to Oct 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 1.34 1.25 1.56 1.58 (+7.4 pct ) (+56.0 pct ) (+16.9 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) Net 542 mln 516 mln 615 mln 588 mln (+5.1 pct ) (+80.2 pct ) (+13.3 pct ) (-4.4 pct ) Div 3,371 yen 3,014 yen 3,359 yen 3,211 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3451.T