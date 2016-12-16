FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
TABLE-Tosei Reit Investment -6 MTH results
December 16, 2016 / 6:26 AM / 8 months ago

TABLE-Tosei Reit Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) 
Tosei Reit Investment Corporation 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Oct 31, 2016  ended Apr 30, 2016     to Apr 30, 2017     to Oct 31, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    1.34                1.25                1.56                1.58
                       (+7.4 pct )        (+56.0 pct )        (+16.9 pct )         (+0.7 pct )
  Net                      542 mln             516 mln             615 mln             588 mln
                       (+5.1 pct )        (+80.2 pct )        (+13.3 pct )         (-4.4 pct )
  Div                    3,371 yen           3,014 yen           3,359 yen           3,211 yen

