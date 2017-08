Dec 16 (Reuters) - DT&C Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy DT&C Vina for 4.72 billion won to expand business domain

* Says it will hold 100 percent stake in DT&C Vina after the transaction

* Expected transaction date on Feb. 20, 2017

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/iUh69w

