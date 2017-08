Dec 16 (Reuters) - Xinjiang Friendship Group :

* Says it will transfer 3 percent stake in an Urumchi-based real estate company at 21.5 million yuan to another Urumchi-based real estate company

* Says it will hold 47 percent stake in the target company after transfer

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FdLOQy

