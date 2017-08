Dec 16 (Reuters) - Cofco Property Group Co Ltd

* Says Minmetals International Trust plans to invest 813 million yuan ($116.86 million) in company's property JV for 49.9 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gSd8Hk

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9570 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)