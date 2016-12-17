FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yonker Environmental Protection to set up health insurance JV
December 17, 2016 / 10:16 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Yonker Environmental Protection to set up health insurance JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Yonker Environmental Protection Co Ltd :

* Says it to set up a health insurance JV with a Tibet-based investment firm, Hunan TV & Broadcast Intermediary Co Ltd , Talkweb Information System Co Ltd, Centre Testing International Group Co Ltd, and Chongqing Lummy Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says the JV will with registered capital of 1 billion yuan and the Tibet-based investment firm to hold 20 percent stake as well as the remaining five firms will hold 16 percent stake in the JV respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7V2po2

Further company Coverage:

Beijing Headline News

