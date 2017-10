Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hunan Changgao High Voltage Switchgear Group Co., Ltd. :

* It announced bankruptcy of its 62.6-percent-owned weight machine unit, based in Hunan

* Says it will dissolve its its 60-percent-owned smart electric unit ,based in Hunan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/vtxVYf

