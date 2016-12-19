BRIEF-Hon Hai to establish joint venture capital fund

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
* Says jointly establish via its subsidiary Foxconn a 1.4 billion yuan ($201.61 million)venture capital fund with IDG Capital and Huafa Group
* Says the fund plan will invest in medical and healthcare, cultural and creative industries, and new technologies
* Says investment needs to be approved by the board of the investment entity
$1 = 6.9440 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom