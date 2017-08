Dec 19 (Reuters) - e'grand Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 8th series unsecured 5-yr corporation bonds worth 1 billion yen on Dec. 28, with interest rate of six-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)

* Says proceeds to be used as working capital

