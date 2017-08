Dec 19 (Reuters) - Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest about 189 million yuan ($27.21 million) in wine cellar project

* Says it plans to invest 199 million yuan in sewage pipe network upgrade project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hKYsIP

($1 = 6.9460 Chinese yuan renminbi)