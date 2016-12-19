FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pharmally International Holding to issue new shares for investment in Indonesia-based unit, bank loan repayment and operating funds enrichment
December 19, 2016 / 10:28 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Pharmally International Holding to issue new shares for investment in Indonesia-based unit, bank loan repayment and operating funds enrichment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Pharmally International Holding :

* Says it will raise T$1.7 billion in total by issuing 5 million new shares at T$340 per share for investment in Indonesia-based unit, bank loan repayment and operating funds enrichment

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TcbXVo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

