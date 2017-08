Dec 19 (Reuters) - Kawamoto Corp :

* Says Air Water Inc to increase voting rights in the company to 50.1 percent from 0 percent, as the result of tender offer

* Says another Japan-based firm's voting rights in the company to decrease to 4.7 percent from 10.6 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7NL0Ho

