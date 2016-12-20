FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chuying Agro-pastoral Group announces cooperation with shaxian snacks group firm
December 20, 2016 / 3:06 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Chuying Agro-pastoral Group announces cooperation with shaxian snacks group firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chuying Agro-pastoral Group Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to use at least 90 million yuan to set up a restaurant chain investment JV with a group firm (shaxian snacks) and a Shanghai-based management firm, and co will hold a 45 percent stake in it

* Says co's unit plans to use 45 million yuan to set up a media and tourism JV jointly with the group firm (shaxian snacks)'s wholly owned unit included partners, and co's unit will hold a 45 percent stake in JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ciPZms

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

