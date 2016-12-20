BRIEF-Amgen Astellas and Astellas announce submission of application for investigational osteoporosis medication romosozumab in Japan

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc :

* Says Amgen Astellas BioPharma K.K. and Astellas Pharma Inc announced that Amgen Astellas submitted an application seeking marketing approval of romosozumab (AMG785) for the treatment of osteoporosis for those at high risk of fracture for review to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan

* Says Amgen Astellas and Astellas are co-developing romosozumab in Japan

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yraXrC

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)