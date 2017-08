Dec 20 (Reuters) - SRG Takamiya Co Ltd :

* Says it to merge a Japan-based unit that engaged in lease and rental of temporary equipment, as well as planning, design and construction of temporary construction

* Says the unit to be dissolved after merger

* Says the effective date is April 21, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/HbNxHs

