FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Poletowin Pitcrew Holdings unit to set up POLE TO WIN (MALAYSIA) SDN. BHD.
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
World
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
December 20, 2016 / 7:42 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Poletowin Pitcrew Holdings unit to set up POLE TO WIN (MALAYSIA) SDN. BHD.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Poletowin Pitcrew Holdings Inc :

* Says its UK-based unit Pole To Win International Limited plans to set up new unit POLE TO WIN (MALAYSIA) SDN. BHD. in Malaysia, under cooperation with Pole To Win UK Limited

* Says the new unit to be capitalized at 100 ringgit

* Says Pole To Win International Limited and Pole To Win UK Limited will hold 99 percent stake in and 1 percent stake in the new unit respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/MHvAkF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.