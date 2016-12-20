FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2016 / 8:03 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Panasonic enters into agreement to fully acquire Panasonic Industrial Devices SUNX via stock exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp :

* Says Panasonic enters into agreement to fully acquire Panasonic Industrial Devices SUNX Co Ltd (SUNX) via stock exchange, effective on March 27, 2017

* One share of SUNX's stock will be exchanged with 0.68 shares of Panasonic's stock

* About 11.5 million shares of Panasonic's stock will be exchanged

* SUNX's stock will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 22, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9ojX3P

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

