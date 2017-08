Dec 20 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd

* Says it, China Life Property and Casualty Insurance plan to invest a combined 2.1 billion yuan ($302.16 million) in trust for Qingdao railway PPP project

($1 = 6.9500 Chinese yuan renminbi)