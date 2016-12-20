FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2016 / 12:07 PM / 8 months ago

General Mills sales fall 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc reported a 7 percent fall in quarterly sales on Tuesday, hurt by weak demand for its Yoplait yogurt, and Progresso soups and the divestiture of its North American Green Giant canned and frozen vegetable business.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $481.8 million, or 80 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Nov. 27, from $529.5 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Minneapolis-based company's net sales fell to $4.11 billion from $4.42 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

