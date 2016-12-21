BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
Dec 21 Jiangsu Zhangjiagang Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 180.76 million shares at 4.37 yuan per share to raise up to 789.92 million yuan ($113.71 million) for its Shenzhen IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hFxGUf ($1 = 6.9470 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg