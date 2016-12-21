BRIEF-Icad says entered into asset purchase agreement with Invivo Corp- SEC filing
* Icad - On Dec 16, 2016, co entered into an asset purchase agreement between company and Invivo Corporation - SEC filing
Dec 21 Japan digital Laboratory Co Ltd :
* Says a Japan-based firm JDL Giken acquired 18.9 million shares of the co via takeover bid during the period from Nov. 1 to Dec. 20
* Says offered purchase price at 2,420 yen per share
* Says settlement starts on Dec. 28
* Says JDL Giken will raise stake in the co to 94.4 percent from 38.6 percent after the payment
* Says previous plan disclosed on Oct. 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/DyMpWk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Icad - On Dec 16, 2016, co entered into an asset purchase agreement between company and Invivo Corporation - SEC filing
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec 22 Former telecommunications equipment maker Nortel Networks Inc and the U.S. pension insurer have reached a deal that clears the way for the company to end its eight years in bankruptcy.
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.