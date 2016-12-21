BRIEF-Icad says entered into asset purchase agreement with Invivo Corp- SEC filing
* Icad - On Dec 16, 2016, co entered into an asset purchase agreement between company and Invivo Corporation - SEC filing
Dec 21 Solacia Inc :
* Says it will issue 1.2 million shares via private placement, to raise 7.66 billion won, at 6,380 won/share
* Says listing date is Feb. 14, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/y4cg1i
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec 22 Former telecommunications equipment maker Nortel Networks Inc and the U.S. pension insurer have reached a deal that clears the way for the company to end its eight years in bankruptcy.
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.