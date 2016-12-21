BRIEF-Amadeus increases i:FAO offer price to 30 eur/shr
* Says modifies its offer for i:FAO, increases offered price to 30.0 euros ($31.4) per share
Dec 21 Homecast Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 3.3 million shares in DMT
* Says transaction amount is 27.89 billion won
* Says it will hold 29.6 percent stake in DMT after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Za3cit
* Nokia corp says has filed further complaints alleging that apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally announced on december 21.
* Nokia expands patent litigation against apple in asia, europe and the us