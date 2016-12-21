BRIEF-Vitamin shoppe unit enters lease agreement with Coldwater Industrial Associates
* Term of the lease is scheduled to commence on or about may 1, 2017, and expire on November 30, 2029
Dec 21 Farmsco :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 100 won/share for 2016
* Says total dividend amount is 3.60 billion won
* Says dividend payment date is Dec. 31
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/quNq3O
* American Lorain and shareholders of Shengrong Environmental Protection Holding announce share exchange agreement
* Craft Brew Alliance - Taylor will fill two vacancies on CBA's board, including one vacancy arising from departure of Thomas Larson, effective Dec 31