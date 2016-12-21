BRIEF-Horizon Pharma announces the U.S. patent and trademark office issuance
* Says U.S. Patent scheduled to issue from the application will expire on September 22, 2030
Dec 21 Dezhan Health Co Ltd :
* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises 1.51 billion yuan in total, to fund acquisition and projects
* Says co's shareholder Mylin Holding Group Co Ltd's stake in co was diluted to 29.74 percent from 33.10 percent
Dec 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Dec 22 Democrats are showing little interest in cooperating with the Republicans who control Congress on legislation to dismantle the Obamacare health insurance law but some are signaling a willingness to collaborate on action to curb rising drug prices.