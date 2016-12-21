Nokia files more patent suits against Apple
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.
Dec 21 Segue Group Co Ltd :
* Says the co's president's voting rights in the co to decrease to 32.31 percent from 40.85 percent on Dec. 21
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/COJBsb
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.
* Says modifies its offer for i:FAO, increases offered price to 30.0 euros ($31.4) per share
* Nokia corp says has filed further complaints alleging that apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally announced on december 21.