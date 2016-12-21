Nokia files more patent suits against Apple
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.
Dec 21 Acer :
* Says it will repurchase 100,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 3.3 percent stake) during the period from Dec. 21 to Feb. 20, 2017
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$10 per share ~ T$19 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is T$35.45 billion
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9ToXd7
* Says modifies its offer for i:FAO, increases offered price to 30.0 euros ($31.4) per share
* Nokia corp says has filed further complaints alleging that apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally announced on december 21.