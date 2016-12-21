Dec 21 Acer :

* Says it will repurchase 100,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 3.3 percent stake) during the period from Dec. 21 to Feb. 20, 2017

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$10 per share ~ T$19 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$35.45 billion

