Dec 21 Nihon Housing Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to raise stake in Singapore-based firm, PROPELL INTEGRATED PTE LTD, to 80 percent from 0 percent

* Says PROPELL INTEGRATED PTE LTD is engaged construction equipment engineering and facility management

* Says effective February, 2017

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hK27IN

