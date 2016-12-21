BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
Dec 21 Nihon Housing Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to raise stake in Singapore-based firm, PROPELL INTEGRATED PTE LTD, to 80 percent from 0 percent
* Says PROPELL INTEGRATED PTE LTD is engaged construction equipment engineering and facility management
* Says effective February, 2017
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hK27IN
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg