BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
Dec 21 SJI Inc :
* says it formed a business alliance with Dear Life Co Ltd on Dec. 21
* Says two entities will cooperate on development of next-generation condominiums and others by using block chain technology
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/D4PSB1
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg