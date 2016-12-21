BRIEF-Icad says entered into asset purchase agreement with Invivo Corp- SEC filing
* Icad - On Dec 16, 2016, co entered into an asset purchase agreement between company and Invivo Corporation - SEC filing
Dec 21 Eugene Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it signs 6.51 billion won contract with SK hynix Semiconductor to provide semiconductor manufacturing system
* Says the contract period from Dec. 21 to Jan. 16, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/I9xclI
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec 22 Former telecommunications equipment maker Nortel Networks Inc and the U.S. pension insurer have reached a deal that clears the way for the company to end its eight years in bankruptcy.
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.