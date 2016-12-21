Dec 21 Hulic Reit Inc :

* Says it to acquire real estate trust beneficiary rights in a property that located in Japan on Dec. 27

* Says transaction price of 1,200 million yen

* Says it to take out loan of 1.2 billion yen on Dec. 27, 2016 with maturity date of Aug. 31, 2017, for the acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5pkIOa; goo.gl/eJLBPT

