BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
Dec 21 Hulic Reit Inc :
* Says it to acquire real estate trust beneficiary rights in a property that located in Japan on Dec. 27
* Says transaction price of 1,200 million yen
* Says it to take out loan of 1.2 billion yen on Dec. 27, 2016 with maturity date of Aug. 31, 2017, for the acquisition
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5pkIOa; goo.gl/eJLBPT
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg