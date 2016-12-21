BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
Dec 21 Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp :
* Says it to buy real estate trust beneficiary rights in a Japan-based logistics center on Dec. 22
* Says transaction price of 820 million yen
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/fKwgly
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg