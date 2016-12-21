BRIEF-Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 mln- SEC filing
* Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hdZRJ7) Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Shionogi & Co Ltd :
* Says it will have new units on April 3, 2017
* Says new units will with name of Shionogi Administration Service Company Limited, Shionogi Career Development Center Company Limited, Shionogi Digital Science Company Limited, Shionogi Business Partner Company Limited, Shionogi Pharmacovigilance Center Company Limited, and Shionogi Marketing Solutions Company Limited
* Says every new unit will be capitalized at 10 million yen respectively
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/tlGO3C
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries agreed to pay more than $519 million to settle U.S. criminal and civil allegations that the company bribed overseas officials to gain business for its medications, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.
* Vifor Pharma and Chemocentryx announce expansion of kidney health alliance to include CCX140 to treat renal diseases