Nokia files more patent suits against Apple
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.
Dec 21 Wisesoft Co Ltd
* Says chairman and director sign agreements to donate 100 million yuan ($14.39 million) to Sichuan University
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hGHOfs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9495 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.
* Says modifies its offer for i:FAO, increases offered price to 30.0 euros ($31.4) per share
* Nokia corp says has filed further complaints alleging that apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally announced on december 21.