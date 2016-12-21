BRIEF-Makheia announces successful capital increase of 1.23 mln euros
* Announces the success of its capital increase with maintenance of the preferential right of subscription for gross proceeds of 1.23 million euros ($1.28 million)
Dec 21 Sunny Side Up Inc :
* Says it plans to sell 631 shares in its unit ENGAWA which is engaged in license business and sale support business, to ENGAWA's president
* Says transaction amount is 31.6 million yen and transaction date on Jan. 10, 2017
* Co will hold 39.94 percent stake in ENGAWA after the transaction from 58.36 percent
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ylLOZv
* Says it plans to issue 32,400 new shares via private placement and will raise 53.4 million yen in total, with subscription date on Dec. 22 and payment date on Dec. 30
* Joel Williams, the company's chief operating officer will now lead the company as chief executive officer