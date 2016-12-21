FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Shenzhen Yitoa Intelligent Control to use 51 mln yuan to jointly set up intelligent control products hardware and software company
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
December 21, 2016 / 8:05 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen Yitoa Intelligent Control to use 51 mln yuan to jointly set up intelligent control products hardware and software company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Yitoa Intelligent Control :

* Says it plans to use 51 million yuan to jointly set up a company in Shenzhen with an individual and a Shenzhen-based investment company

* Says the new company with registered capital of 100 million yuan will be engaged in development, production an sale of hardware and software of intelligent control products

* Says it will hold 51 percent stake in the new company

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZbpN5u

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

