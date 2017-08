Dec 21 (Reuters) - TDK Corp :

* Says it plans to use $1.33 billion to buy a 100 percent stake of shares in InvenSense Inc, via co's unit TDK U.S.A. Corporation, in Q2 of fiscal year ending March 31, 2018

