BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
Dec 21 Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development Co Ltd
* Says unit wins bid for a residential site in Chongqing city for 2.98 billion yuan ($428.84 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2h0H94n
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9489 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg