Nokia files more patent suits against Apple
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.
Dec 21 Sun Brothers Development :
* Says it will issue 2016 1st series domestic secured corporate bonds, worth T$400 million
* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds
* Maturity period of three years and coupon rate of 1.2 percent for the bonds
* Proceeds to be used for bonds repayment and operating funds enrichment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mvgwsu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.
* Says modifies its offer for i:FAO, increases offered price to 30.0 euros ($31.4) per share
* Nokia corp says has filed further complaints alleging that apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally announced on december 21.