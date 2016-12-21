Dec 21 Sun Brothers Development :

* Says it will issue 2016 1st series domestic secured corporate bonds, worth T$400 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds

* Maturity period of three years and coupon rate of 1.2 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used for bonds repayment and operating funds enrichment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mvgwsu

