Nokia files more patent suits against Apple
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.
Dec 21 ISC Co Ltd :
* Says it will distribute annual stock dividend of 0.05 new shares for each existing share and cash dividend at 170 won/share
* Says new shares of total distribution amount is 645,366 and cash of 2.19 billion won
* Says dividend distribution date is Dec. 31
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qf0Q4u;goo.gl/cnKoJr
(Beijing Headline News)
* Says modifies its offer for i:FAO, increases offered price to 30.0 euros ($31.4) per share
* Nokia corp says has filed further complaints alleging that apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally announced on december 21.