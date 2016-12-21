Dec 21 ISC Co Ltd :

* Says it will distribute annual stock dividend of 0.05 new shares for each existing share and cash dividend at 170 won/share

* Says new shares of total distribution amount is 645,366 and cash of 2.19 billion won

* Says dividend distribution date is Dec. 31

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qf0Q4u;goo.gl/cnKoJr

Further company coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)