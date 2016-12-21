U.S. sues Barclays for fraud over mortgage securities
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
Dec 21 Hua Yuan Property Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to buy Guangzhou-based property firm for 1.4 billion yuan ($201.53 million) including equities and debts
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hH1IHd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9470 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg
* Appointment of Jeremy Anderson as head of NZX Agri effective 1 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: