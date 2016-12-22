BRIEF-Peabody Energy files plan of reorganization, disclosure statement
* Filed its plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with U.S. Bankruptcy court for Eastern district of Missouri
Dec 22 Jiangsu Sunrain Solar Energy Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest up to 944 million yuan ($136.04 million) to set up Suning bank of registered capital of about 4.0 billion yuan with partners
* Advises that it intends to establish a small shareholding sale facility for shareholders with holdings valued at $500 or less
Dec 22 Alden Global Capital reported on Thursday a stake of 24.8 percent in Fred's Inc, and said it would engage in discussions with the discount store operator over its $950 million acquisition of 865 stores from Rite Aid Corp.