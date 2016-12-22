BRIEF-TSO3 says secured access to automated receivables factoring program
* TSO3 Inc says may factor its getinge receivables at any time
Dec 22 Hangzhou TianMuShan Pharmaceutical Enterprise Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up a health industrial park JV with partners
* Says the JV will with initial registered capital of 150 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/IcQm4p
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Alcon - U.S. commercialization expected to start on a rolling basis in Q1 of 2017 for acrysof iq restor
* Galena Biopharma -on December 22, co and its former ceo reached agreement in principle to proposed settlement that would resolve an investigation by SEC