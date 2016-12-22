BRIEF-Lingyun Industrial to acquire machinery maker, tech firm for 1.3 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy machinery maker, technology firm for a combined 1.29 billion yuan ($185.61 million) via share issue
Dec 22 Changshu Automotive Trim Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 70 million shares at 10.44 yuan per share to raise up to 730.8 million yuan ($105.32 million) for its Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hJ7XtP ($1 = 6.9390 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Says it plans to buy machinery maker, technology firm for a combined 1.29 billion yuan ($185.61 million) via share issue
* Says it will sell 780,288 shares of HANBIT Electronics, an electronic products firm, for 780,288 won
* Says lock-up period for 322.85 million shares to end, trading to start on December 29