Dec 22 Changshu Automotive Trim Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 70 million shares at 10.44 yuan per share to raise up to 730.8 million yuan ($105.32 million) for its Shanghai IPO

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hJ7XtP ($1 = 6.9390 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)